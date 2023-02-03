One last frigid day for a while
Wind chills will stay at least 30 degrees below zero to even some 40-below temps across the Northland on a very bitterly cold Friday.
Winds will be light out of the northwest early Friday and then will go quite calm to finish out the day.
Temperatures may only climb to near zero Friday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. A south wind will pick up Friday night with gusts as high as 20 mph. This south wind will be the start of our change to milder weather. Highs this weekend will make it into the lower 20s Saturday and then mid-20s Sunday.
There will be a little breeze here and there close to the shoreline over the weekend, but most of northern Minnesota will feature light winds both Saturday and Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will warm into the upper 20s to some lower 30s most days.
There is a wind chill warning through noon Friday for all of Northeastern Minnesota.
