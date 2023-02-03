99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
One last frigid day for a while

Wind chills will stay at least 30 degrees below zero to even some 40-below temps across the Northland on a very bitterly cold Friday.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
February 03, 2023 12:00 AM
Winds will be light out of the northwest early Friday and then will go quite calm to finish out the day.

Temperatures may only climb to near zero Friday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. A south wind will pick up Friday night with gusts as high as 20 mph. This south wind will be the start of our change to milder weather. Highs this weekend will make it into the lower 20s Saturday and then mid-20s Sunday.

There will be a little breeze here and there close to the shoreline over the weekend, but most of northern Minnesota will feature light winds both Saturday and Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will warm into the upper 20s to some lower 30s most days.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
