News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

One last day of snow chances

Conditions become quiet for Sunday

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
December 17, 2022 12:00 AM
Saturday brings one last chance of snow showers after our multiple-day winter system. Winds will also be blustery at times allowing some blowing snow to be possible. Sunday brings colder and quiet weather with highs in the upper teens and mostly cloudy skies.

Going into the new week, temperatures continue to drop. By Wednesday, highs will only be a couple degrees above zero, with lows dropping below that at night.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
