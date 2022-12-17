One last day of snow chances
Conditions become quiet for Sunday
Saturday brings one last chance of snow showers after our multiple-day winter system. Winds will also be blustery at times allowing some blowing snow to be possible. Sunday brings colder and quiet weather with highs in the upper teens and mostly cloudy skies.
Going into the new week, temperatures continue to drop. By Wednesday, highs will only be a couple degrees above zero, with lows dropping below that at night.
Northwest winds will pick up Thursday with gusts into the mid-30s creating patchy blowing snow for the Northland.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the changing weather pattern at the end of December
The Twin Ports is expected to see 2-4 inches and the South Shore snowbelt more than a foot.
Follow the rules regarding parking and shoveling to avoid fines.