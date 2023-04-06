Northland flooding more likely with rapid snowmelt, any spring rain

DULUTH — Every inch of snow that’s still on the ground from this winter brings the Northland closer to higher flooding risk, and now that snow is about to start melting fast.

The National Weather Service in Duluth on Thursday issued a revised flood outlook with increased risk of flooding in many areas due to a record snowpack on the ground and temperatures expected to soar into the 60s next week.

“Most river basins have an extreme, near record above normal amount of water in the snowpack, increasing the risk for spring flooding,’’ the Weather Service noted Thursday. Adding that “snowmelt is expected to begin in earnest over the next seven days.”

A dramatic warmup is expected across the region next week that will rapidly melt the record snowpack. Heavy rain could make flooding problems worse. Contributed / National Climate Prediction Center

Any increased moisture in the form of rain will just make the problem worse, which is what happened in May 2022, causing widespread flash flooding along steep North Shore streams and a record, long-term flood event up and down the Rainy River watershed along the U.S./Ontario border.

A slow melt, with temperatures falling back below freezing at night, would help alleviate the flooding risk, as does the current shallow depth of frost, which should allow more water to simply soak into the ground. The key will be how much, if any, rain falls during the melt.

There's a slightly elevated chance for precipitation next week that could increase flooding risks as snow melts rapidly. Contributed / National Climate Prediction Center

“We are expecting a worse-than-normal spring flooding season. Areas that have experienced spring flooding problems in the past are likely to experience problems again this spring,’’ the Weather Service added.

This spring, forecasters say there is a greatly elevated risk of flooding along the Upper Mississippi River, mostly from Aitkin south. There’s also a greatly elevated risk along the St. Croix and Chippewa rivers in Wisconsin.

Elevated flooding possibilities also exist on the St. Louis River west of Duluth and, while likely not as severe as 2022, along the Rainy River watershed up north.

Duluth has received 131.7 inches of snow so far this year, the third-most on record, with 30 inches still on the ground. There’s only been that much snow on the ground in April four other times since 1948.

"It's highly unusual to see this much snow on the ground this late in the season,'' said Ketzel Levens, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Duluth.

A house in Ranier, Minn. — its front yard already inundated with water — was protected by sandbags from the rising waters of Rainy Lake in May 2022. Forecasters say there is a risk of more flooding along border waters this year, but probably not as high as last year. John Myers / File / Duluth News Tribune

The amount of snow on the ground equals 4-7 inches of rain across much of the Northland, but jumps to 6-10 inches just inland from Lake Superior. Some areas near Bayfield on the South Shore and Finland on the North Shore have a foot or more of water locked up in the snow.

Flooding may not be confined to major river systems. Any low-lying area is prone to flooding when the snow begins to melt fast, with culverts and small bridges susceptible to ice jams.