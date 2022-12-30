Mostly cloudy and quiet holiday weekend ahead
Mild end to 2022, but there's snow on the horizon for 2023.
We are part of The Trust Project.
We will have a fairly comfortable late December day with highs in the low 20s, a mostly sunny sky, and a little wind out of the south. The last day of 2022 will feature a warm-up as highs climb near 30 under a mostly cloudy sky. There’s a slight chance for a little light snow as we ring in the new year with temperatures in the 20s as the clock strikes midnight. New Year’s Day looks mostly cloudy but mild with an afternoon temperature near freezing. There is a chance of snow in the early to middle parts of next week.
A cold front will move through the region Thursday switching our precipitation over to all light snow later in the day.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg looks at the changing weather pattern heading into the new year
Small-scale poultry growers need to pay special attention to their birds' needs during the cold months
The original wind chill formula gave numbers that were ridiculously low.