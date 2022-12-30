Mostly cloudy and quiet holiday weekend ahead

We will have a fairly comfortable late December day with highs in the low 20s, a mostly sunny sky, and a little wind out of the south. The last day of 2022 will feature a warm-up as highs climb near 30 under a mostly cloudy sky. There’s a slight chance for a little light snow as we ring in the new year with temperatures in the 20s as the clock strikes midnight. New Year’s Day looks mostly cloudy but mild with an afternoon temperature near freezing. There is a chance of snow in the early to middle parts of next week.