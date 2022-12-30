99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
Mostly cloudy and quiet holiday weekend ahead

Mild end to 2022, but there's snow on the horizon for 2023.

Lydia Blume
By Lydia Blume
December 30, 2022 12:00 AM
We will have a fairly comfortable late December day with highs in the low 20s, a mostly sunny sky, and a little wind out of the south. The last day of 2022 will feature a warm-up as highs climb near 30 under a mostly cloudy sky. There’s a slight chance for a little light snow as we ring in the new year with temperatures in the 20s as the clock strikes midnight. New Year’s Day looks mostly cloudy but mild with an afternoon temperature near freezing. There is a chance of snow in the early to middle parts of next week.

