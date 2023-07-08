Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Mostly clear skies Saturday

A few storms are possible Sunday.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

The cold front that brought a few showers and thunderstorms into our region Friday will continue to move through and to the east Saturday morning. An area of high pressure will make its way into the area in the afternoon, and in doing so it will bring mostly clear skies into our region.

A second cold front will move toward our region Sunday, and in doing so it will bring a few showers and thunderstorms into the region. This cold front will be slow moving, and may not pass completely through our region until early Tuesday morning, thus scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through the day Monday and into Monday evening.

