Mostly clear skies today

Breezy conditions will continue today with gusts from the northwest up to 30 mph being likely. Otherwise; expect mostly clear skies throughout the region with highs in the low to mid-30s. Clouds will be on the increase later tonight and into the day on Monday as our next system gets ready to move in. This will be an area of low pressure which will try to move into central Minnesota on Wednesday. With it, snow showers will be possible in the Northland beginning on Tuesday and going through the day on Thursday. Additional snow showers may be possible on Friday. Otherwise; expect high temperatures to remain in the 30s through the work week ahead and even into next weekend.