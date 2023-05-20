Mostly clear skies this weekend

An area of high pressure will pass to our south this weekend, and in doing so it will bring very quiet weather into the region.

Mostly clear skies will be the theme not only for today, but also for tonight and into the day on Sunday. Westerly winds this afternoon will help to get our high temperatures up into the low-70s across most of the area. The westerly breeze will continue into tonight, and overnight lows around the Northland will likely end up down into the low- to mid-40s.

The winds will begin to change direction on Sunday, becoming easterly during the late morning and afternoon. Because of this, high temperatures on Sunday will likely end up in the low- to mid-60s around the area.

East winds will continue into the day on Monday, and this keep our highs in the low- to mid-60s for Monday afternoon. A warm Tuesday is looking likely with highs in the mid- to upper-70s, though our next chance of rain showers will be on Thursday, and this may push our highs back down into the 50s for Wednesday, and into the low-60s for Thursday.