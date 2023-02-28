99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Mostly clear skies this Tuesday afternoon

Snow showers possible tonight

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
February 28, 2023 12:01 AM

A cold front will move across the area Tuesday and in doing so it will bring in mostly clear skies this afternoon with highs in the mid-30s. Clouds will be on the increase overnight tonight as another wave of low pressure begins to move across the Upper Plains. As it does so, snow showers will begin to move in during the overnight tonight and into the day on Wednesday. The snow shower activity will likely move out by the evening hours on Wednesday, and with some decrease in the cloud cover, overnight lows Wednesday night may try to reach into the single digits. Expect generally quiet conditions for the end of the workweek and heading into the weekend, though snow showers may be possible by the start of next workweek.

