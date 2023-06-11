99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Mostly clear skies continue

Cooler temperatures around the area.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Mostly clear skies will continue for today as an area of high pressure moves closer to our region. With the high still approaching, winds will remain northeasterly today, and this will work to keep our high temperatures generally in the 60s across most of the Northland. The area of high pressure pass off to our west on Wednesday, and this will force an area of low pressure to move through the central Great Lakes region. A few extra clouds may develop on Monday, but at this time precipitation is looking as though it will remain well off to our southeast.

