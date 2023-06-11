Mostly clear skies continue

Mostly clear skies will continue for today as an area of high pressure moves closer to our region. With the high still approaching, winds will remain northeasterly today, and this will work to keep our high temperatures generally in the 60s across most of the Northland. The area of high pressure pass off to our west on Wednesday, and this will force an area of low pressure to move through the central Great Lakes region. A few extra clouds may develop on Monday, but at this time precipitation is looking as though it will remain well off to our southeast.

