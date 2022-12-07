Mostly clear for Thursday

Mostly clear skies will continue across our region Thursday as an area of high pressure moves off to our east. Later in the day, clouds may begin to move into the region - especially during the evening and overnight hours - as an area of low pressure develops well off to our south and moves into Iowa. A few flurries may try to sneak into our region on Friday, but in general just expect mostly cloudy skies. A few snow showers will be possible on Saturday with a disturbance moving through the region. Otherwise; expect temperatures to remain in the lower-30s on Friday and this weekend. Snow showers will be a possibility towards the middle part of the next week.