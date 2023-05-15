99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
More warm weather coming

We stay warm until a cold front hits us later in the week

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
Today at 12:00 AM

It’s the warmest day of the week, with highs in the lower 70s and tons of sun. Sunshine stays with us Tuesday. Highs will be a bit cooler than Monday, but still climb up into the 60s to near 70 degrees. We are still soaking up the sun Wednesday with afternoon temps in the mid 60s. It’s not until Wednesday night into Thursday that we’re watching for the next possibility of showers with a passage of a cold front.

Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
