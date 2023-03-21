99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

More snow Tuesday night for much of Northland

There is a winter storm warning for North Shore and a winter weather advisory for Duluth.

Man is covered in snow as he snow blows.
More snow is expected across the Northland starting Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday, with the highest amounts, 8-10 inches, expected along the North Shore hills near Lake Superior.
Jed Carlson / 2023 file / Superior Telegram
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 7:37 AM

DULUTH — A fast-moving winter storm will move across the Northland on Tuesday afternoon and overnight, dropping as much as 10 inches of snow to parts of north-central Minnesota and the North Shore.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a winter storm warning for the portions of Lake and Cook counties near Lake Superior, where 6-10 inches of snow are expected before the snow ends early Wednesday.

A winter storm warning also is posted for north-central Minnesota, where up to 6-10 inches could fall.

winter storm 3/21/23
Expected snowfall totals form Tuesday into Wednesday.
Contributed / National Weather Service

Much of Northeastern Minnesota is under a winter weather advisory for lesser amounts of snow, including an expected 4-5 inches in Duluth and 3-5 inches on the Iron Range.

The storm is expected to drop lesser amounts in Northwestern Wisconsin.

Snow is expected to begin by late afternoon in Duluth, impacting the evening commute, then be heaviest overnight and diminish by Wednesday morning, with some roads likely snow-covered by the Wednesday morning commute.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue, with highs in the 30s most of the week but maybe reaching 40 by Saturday.

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
