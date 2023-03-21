More snow Tuesday night for much of Northland

DULUTH — A fast-moving winter storm will move across the Northland on Tuesday afternoon and overnight, dropping as much as 10 inches of snow to parts of north-central Minnesota and the North Shore.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a winter storm warning for the portions of Lake and Cook counties near Lake Superior, where 6-10 inches of snow are expected before the snow ends early Wednesday.

A winter storm warning also is posted for north-central Minnesota, where up to 6-10 inches could fall.

Expected snowfall totals form Tuesday into Wednesday. Contributed / National Weather Service

Much of Northeastern Minnesota is under a winter weather advisory for lesser amounts of snow, including an expected 4-5 inches in Duluth and 3-5 inches on the Iron Range.

The storm is expected to drop lesser amounts in Northwestern Wisconsin.

Snow is expected to begin by late afternoon in Duluth, impacting the evening commute, then be heaviest overnight and diminish by Wednesday morning, with some roads likely snow-covered by the Wednesday morning commute.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue, with highs in the 30s most of the week but maybe reaching 40 by Saturday.