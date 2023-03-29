More snow set to arrive before the week's out

Highs will only make it into the mid-20s again Wednesday. Winds will be a little gusty out of the northwest all day, making it feel even colder.

Wednesday night will stay cold and breezy with overnight lows dropping to the lower single digits to kick off Thursday. I'm seeing a slower-moving low-pressure system lift out of the Central Plains toward the Upper Midwest. This next system will bring a chance of snow to the Northland later Thursday with a better chance of snow Thursday night.

Most of the precipitation will stay to our south on Friday, but there will still be a chance of some in the southern half of the Northland. The light snow comes to an end Friday night, leaving us with a sunny and breezy Saturday. Our temperatures do look to get a nice boost by Sunday, though, with highs reaching into the lower and mid-40s.