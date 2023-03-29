99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
More snow set to arrive before the week's out

Expect a chilly and breezy Wednesday with another low-pressure system set to bring snow late Thursday into Friday.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Highs will only make it into the mid-20s again Wednesday. Winds will be a little gusty out of the northwest all day, making it feel even colder.

Wednesday night will stay cold and breezy with overnight lows dropping to the lower single digits to kick off Thursday. I'm seeing a slower-moving low-pressure system lift out of the Central Plains toward the Upper Midwest. This next system will bring a chance of snow to the Northland later Thursday with a better chance of snow Thursday night.

Most of the precipitation will stay to our south on Friday, but there will still be a chance of some in the southern half of the Northland. The light snow comes to an end Friday night, leaving us with a sunny and breezy Saturday. Our temperatures do look to get a nice boost by Sunday, though, with highs reaching into the lower and mid-40s.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
