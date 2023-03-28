More snow on the way this week

Our temperatures will stay cool both Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the single digits with afternoon temperatures only hitting the 20s.

Snow will stay light Tuesday afternoon and evening and will slide out of the Northland overnight. Expect a sunny, cool and breezy day for Wednesday.

Our next weather producer will develop on Thursday and slide into the Northland Thursday night into Friday. Our precipitation will start in the form of snow Thursday night with a chance of the snow on Friday to mix with some rain. Snow may linger through Friday night before our weather turns quieter for Saturday. Highs will hit the lower to mid-30s Thursday through Saturday, with a shot at highs nearing 40 degrees by Sunday.