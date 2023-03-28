99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
More snow on the way this week

Our first round of light snow passes by the second half of Tuesday, with another slow-moving system set to move in later in the workweek.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Our temperatures will stay cool both Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the single digits with afternoon temperatures only hitting the 20s.

Snow will stay light Tuesday afternoon and evening and will slide out of the Northland overnight. Expect a sunny, cool and breezy day for Wednesday.

Our next weather producer will develop on Thursday and slide into the Northland Thursday night into Friday. Our precipitation will start in the form of snow Thursday night with a chance of the snow on Friday to mix with some rain. Snow may linger through Friday night before our weather turns quieter for Saturday. Highs will hit the lower to mid-30s Thursday through Saturday, with a shot at highs nearing 40 degrees by Sunday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
