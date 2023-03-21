99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

More snow moves in later Tuesday

An area of low pressure will slide through the region Tuesday and into Wednesday bringing a swath of moderate snow to the Northland.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Our chances of snow increase as the day moves forward. Winds will be blustery out of the east Tuesday. The breeze will last overnight leading to some blowing snow around the area. Snow looks to continue into part of Wednesday as well. Snow amounts will range from 2-5 inches for a large area of northern Minnesota and parts of northern Wisconsin to some locally heavier amounts along the North Shore. The North Shore may see new snow falls of 5-10 inches by Wednesday midday. Temperatures will be a touch warmer Tuesday through the weekend with highs returning to the mid and some upper 30s.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Expect increasing clouds Monday
March 20, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Mostly clear skies today
March 19, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Patchy, blowing snow this weekend
March 18, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
college women play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Matt Wellens column: UMD, Amsoil Arena exceed expectations, take NCAA Women's Frozen Four to new level
March 20, 2023 11:34 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Game 2 Elite Eight-125.jpg
College
Bulldogs shut down Assumption in NCAA Elite Eight women's basketball quarterfinal
March 20, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Joel Jay Ammesmaki.jpg
Local
Cloquet man gets probation in fatal fight at vets home
March 20, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
packages of Delta-9 THC gummies
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers overhaul legal pot bill to address business concerns
March 20, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier