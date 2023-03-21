More snow moves in later Tuesday

Our chances of snow increase as the day moves forward. Winds will be blustery out of the east Tuesday. The breeze will last overnight leading to some blowing snow around the area. Snow looks to continue into part of Wednesday as well. Snow amounts will range from 2-5 inches for a large area of northern Minnesota and parts of northern Wisconsin to some locally heavier amounts along the North Shore. The North Shore may see new snow falls of 5-10 inches by Wednesday midday. Temperatures will be a touch warmer Tuesday through the weekend with highs returning to the mid and some upper 30s.