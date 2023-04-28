More rain Friday, with a few snow showers possible this weekend

After steady rain for most of the overnight, the rain will continue this Friday morning. A northerly breeze will bring a chill to the air, dropping highs today into the low 40s. Unfortunately, the cold air is here to stay for the foreseeable future. All weekend long we are tracking a chance for showers. Showers are not likely to be persistent all weekend long, but it's likely that areas see at least a few raindrops each day.

It will be windy this weekend as well, with a north wind keeping temperatures cool and possibly allowing for a few snowflakes. Saturday a northwest wind may gust up to 25 mph, and Sunday the gusts may top 40 mph! That wind continues into the day Monday, and yes, there is a possibility of a few wet snowflakes on the first of May. Like previously mentioned, with scattered showers in the region, the weekend weather isn't going to be too great.

After the chilly weekend, the forecast looks to make a big turnaround next week with forecast highs in the low 60s by Wednesday.