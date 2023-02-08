99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Mild Wednesday with a chance of snow Thursday

Temperatures will warm up into the mid-30s Wednesday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
February 08, 2023 12:00 AM
Winds will be out of the southwest Wednesday, with some gusts hitting the lower to mid-teens. We will stay fairly mild Wednesday night with overnight lows in the lower 20s to kick off Thursday.

An area of lower pressure will build to the west and push through Thursday, bringing our next chance of snow and wind. Winds will switch to the north Thursday with gusty conditions expected by the afternoon.

Snow will slide by the later half of Thursday and looks to stay light, but some roads for the evening commute could be a little slippery. We'll turn a touch cooler Friday behind this system. Highs will still warm up into the lower 20s with plenty of sunshine Friday. This weekend and early next week look mild with highs in the 30s. We are keeping an eye on a potential weather producer arriving in the region the second half of next week.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
