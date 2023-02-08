Mild Wednesday with a chance of snow Thursday

Winds will be out of the southwest Wednesday, with some gusts hitting the lower to mid-teens. We will stay fairly mild Wednesday night with overnight lows in the lower 20s to kick off Thursday.

An area of lower pressure will build to the west and push through Thursday, bringing our next chance of snow and wind. Winds will switch to the north Thursday with gusty conditions expected by the afternoon.

Snow will slide by the later half of Thursday and looks to stay light, but some roads for the evening commute could be a little slippery. We'll turn a touch cooler Friday behind this system. Highs will still warm up into the lower 20s with plenty of sunshine Friday. This weekend and early next week look mild with highs in the 30s. We are keeping an eye on a potential weather producer arriving in the region the second half of next week.