Mild temperatures with periods of snow showers Tuesday

By the time the snow ends Tuesday, snow will have accumulated in the 1-3 inch range with more northeast of Duluth. Winds will be a little gusty making these light snow showers blow around some throughout the day. Snow ends later Tuesday leaving us with quiet weather tonight and Wednesday. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Another winter system is set to head our way Wednesday night into Thursday bring more snow and blustery conditions. After this next round of snow I'm seeing a dry and quiet weekend with highs in the mid-20s.