STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mild temperatures with periods of snow showers Tuesday

The rain and wintry mix will switch to areas of snow throughout the day before this system kicks to our east.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 17, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

By the time the snow ends Tuesday, snow will have accumulated in the 1-3 inch range with more northeast of Duluth. Winds will be a little gusty making these light snow showers blow around some throughout the day. Snow ends later Tuesday leaving us with quiet weather tonight and Wednesday. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Another winter system is set to head our way Wednesday night into Thursday bring more snow and blustery conditions. After this next round of snow I'm seeing a dry and quiet weekend with highs in the mid-20s.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Climate Change and the California floods
The relationship of the recent flooding to Climate Change is as complicated as California weather.
January 16, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Rain and snow likely for Monday
Minor accumulations possible
January 16, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Rain and snow likely to start the week
Mild temperatures likely continue through Tuesday
January 15, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
A warm weekend for January
A south breeze on Saturday will set us up for low 30s this weekend.
January 14, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Dillon Vogt