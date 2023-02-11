Mild temperatures this weekend

Expect breezy conditions to continue in our region Saturday as an area of low pressure passes us to our north. Otherwise, mostly clear skies will be with us Saturday morning before some clouds begin to move into the region during the afternoon.

Increasing clouds Saturday evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies at night and into Sunday. Despite the clouds, the southwesterly breeze Saturday afternoon will work to get our high temperatures into the upper 30s.

Though the breeze will diminish a bit Saturday night, the increased clouds will likely work to keep our lows only in the low to mid-20s. High temperatures on Sunday will likely return into the upper 30s.

Our next system will begin to move toward our region on Tuesday, likely bringing snow showers into the region through Thursday. While high temperatures on Tuesday may reach into the upper 30s, which may support the possibility for a few rain showers to mix in early on, temperatures will quickly drop back into the teens for highs by Thursday.