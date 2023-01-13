99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
Mild temperatures heading our way this weekend

Friday will be a quiet and seasonal day with lower 20s, but warmer temperatures are expected this weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 13, 2023 12:00 AM
Expect plenty of sunshine and a lot less wind Friday. Winds may stay light nearly all day long to finish this work week. The breeze picks up a little Saturday with a south wind gusting into the teens. Highs will hit the upper 20s Saturday afternoon under mostly cloudy sky. A wave of warmer air in the upper atmosphere slides into the region at the end of the weekend leading to a warm January day. Highs Sunday may peak in the mid to upper 30s for most of the Northland and surrounding area. Sunday is dry and breezy, but I'm seeing a chance of rain and snow mix moving through on Monday. Highs for Monday will stay mild with lower and mid-30s.

Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
Weather
John Wheeler: Weather patterns and deep snow suggest a slow spring thaw this year
During winters in which a substantial snow cover is established, the reflection of sunlight of all that snow tends to keep the weather some ten to 20 degrees colder.
January 12, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Weather
Blustery Thursday with quiet weather this weekend
A north breeze will keep our weather chilly Thursday as gusts could hit the mid-20s.
January 12, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather
Tracking light snow midweek
A few snow showers will be possible both Wednesday and Thursday across the Northland with dry weather heading into the weekend.
January 11, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather
John Wheeler: Recent foggy weather does not foretell rain
The way these myths continue is through creative verification.
January 10, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler