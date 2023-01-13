Mild temperatures heading our way this weekend

Expect plenty of sunshine and a lot less wind Friday. Winds may stay light nearly all day long to finish this work week. The breeze picks up a little Saturday with a south wind gusting into the teens. Highs will hit the upper 20s Saturday afternoon under mostly cloudy sky. A wave of warmer air in the upper atmosphere slides into the region at the end of the weekend leading to a warm January day. Highs Sunday may peak in the mid to upper 30s for most of the Northland and surrounding area. Sunday is dry and breezy, but I'm seeing a chance of rain and snow mix moving through on Monday. Highs for Monday will stay mild with lower and mid-30s.