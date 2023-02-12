99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
Mild temperatures continue today

Rain and snow likely this week.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
February 12, 2023 12:01 AM
A few areas of fog and maybe even a flurry or two will be possible early this morning. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to continue as high temperatures rise into the upper 30s this afternoon. Mild conditions will continue through the overnight tonight and into the day on Monday, although clouds will likely begin to decrease during the morning hours, leaving us mostly clear. Our next system will begin to move into our region late in the day on Tuesday, and with temperatures possibly being as high as around 40°, the precipitation may likely start out as rain. Rain showers will then begin to mix with snow showers during Tuesday night before transitioning back over to snow. While details on this system are still a little uncertain given that it remains three days away, temperatures will likely take a large drop by the end of the workweek with highs in the teens being likely for Thursday and Friday.

