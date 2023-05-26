99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Mild, sunny and breezy holiday weekend

High pressure will hold steady over most of the region this extended weekend keeping our weather stable each day.

Today at 12:00 AM

Expect plenty of sunshine Friday with highs in the 70s for most of the Northland. Winds will be out of the south and look to stay light making for a very pleasant close to this workweek. I'm seeing temperatures get a touch warmer to start this weekend. Highs Saturday afternoon will range from some 60s near the shore to some 70s and mainly lower 80s for much of northern Minnesota. Winds Saturday will again be out of the south with a touch more of a breeze. Gusts could hit near 20 mph both Saturday as well as Sunday. Sunday's forecast will be about the same as Saturday's. We'll have plenty of sunshine Sunday with a breeze out of the south. Memorial Day will be nearly the same as Saturday and Sunday as well. A chance of thunderstorms returns to the area as we head back to work on Tuesday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
