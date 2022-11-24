SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Melting weather for the holiday weekend

Afternoon temperatures in the30s and even low 40s are expected

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
November 24, 2022 12:00 AM
After a little patchy fog along the late this Thanksgiving morning, the sun will gradually emerge. Temps in the 30s this afternoon will get those gutters running. Wind turning northwest by afternoon 10-20 mph. Watch for slick spots as temps drop down in the 20s. For Friday, expect a sunny day with temperatures again well into the 30s.

Saturday will deliver a southwest wind gusting up to 20 with afternoon temperatures as warm as the lower 40s. Trending cooler again Sunday with cloudy skies and a high near freezing.

Next week will likely bring a return to winter weather, with a couple of snow chances and colder temperatures likely.

