Many days of warm temperatures ahead
This week will bring many temperatures in the 80s.
Warm temperatures are on the way this week starting with Tuesday.
Highs will warm up into the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. There will be a breeze out of the west that will support the warming of temperatures Tuesday into much of the rest of the week.
We are tracking a cold front on Wednesday, however, that will bring a few showers and storms with it. Before the showers start, there will be a strong southwest wind that will be around much of the day Wednesday, gusting up to 30 mph.
Wednesday's showers and storms are coming with a cold front, and following the front's passage will be a cooler day in the middle 70s on Thursday. The 80s are back in the forecast for Friday.
