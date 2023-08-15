Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Many days of warm temperatures ahead

This week will bring many temperatures in the 80s.

StormTRACKER Team
Dillon Vogt
Today at 12:00 AM

Warm temperatures are on the way this week starting with Tuesday.

Highs will warm up into the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. There will be a breeze out of the west that will support the warming of temperatures Tuesday into much of the rest of the week.

We are tracking a cold front on Wednesday, however, that will bring a few showers and storms with it. Before the showers start, there will be a strong southwest wind that will be around much of the day Wednesday, gusting up to 30 mph.

Wednesday's showers and storms are coming with a cold front, and following the front's passage will be a cooler day in the middle 70s on Thursday. The 80s are back in the forecast for Friday.

