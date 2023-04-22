99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lingering snow showers Saturday morning

Decreasing clouds later this weekend.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Lingering snow showers will be possible Saturday morning as the area of low pressure which brought us rain and snow over the past couple of days lingers around the Northland. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with blustery conditions as winds will gust upward of 30 mph from the north.

Mostly cloudy skies Saturday evening will give way to a gradual decrease in the cloud cover, especially toward sunrise, and partly cloudy skies will be likely for the day on Sunday. An area of high pressure will move over our region on Monday, allowing for quiet weather to likely continue as high temperatures gradually rise back into the mid-40s by Tuesday. Quiet weather is likely through the middle of the workweek; however another system may try to move into our region by next weekend.

