Weather

Lingering showers possible Monday

Additional chances for rain this week

By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

The area of low pressure which brought showers and thunderstorms over the weekend will continue to move east into Michigan. Nonetheless, a few rain showers will still be possible into the afternoon. Lingering rain will likely taper off Monday evening, leaving us with partly cloudy skies Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. Another system will begin to move in for the middle and end of the workweek, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through early Saturday.

