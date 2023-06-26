Lingering showers possible Monday
Additional chances for rain this week
The area of low pressure which brought showers and thunderstorms over the weekend will continue to move east into Michigan. Nonetheless, a few rain showers will still be possible into the afternoon. Lingering rain will likely taper off Monday evening, leaving us with partly cloudy skies Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. Another system will begin to move in for the middle and end of the workweek, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through early Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT