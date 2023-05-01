99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lingering flurries early Monday morning

Breezy conditions continue

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

The area of low pressure that brought rain and snow showers Sunday will move out of the Great Lakes region. A few flurries will be possible Monday morning. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-40s. Breezy conditions will continue with gusts up to 40 mph likely. Clouds will decrease during the evening and overnight as an area of high pressure moves into the Upper Plains. Mostly clear skies will be likely Tuesday with highs in the low- to mid-50s, clearing up Wednesday with highs in the mid- to upper-50s.

