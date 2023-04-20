It’s official: Duluth breaks season snow record

DULUTH — In the end, it seems almost anticlimactic. When 2 inches of snow falls in mid-April, it’s not usually something to celebrate.

But the 2 inches of new snow that fell overnight at the National Weather Service in Duluth was enough to propel the winter of 2022-23 to the snowiest since records have been kept starting in 1870.

Duluth’s seasonal snowfall total as of 6 a.m. Thursday sat at 137.1 inches, topping the previous record of 135.4 inches that fell in the winter of 1995-96.

And it hasn’t just been snowy in Duluth. Brainerd set a record this winter at 85.3 inches while Bayfeld has its new record at 171.6 inches.

But don’t put that shovel away just yet. The Weather Service is forecasting another 2-4 inches of snow and sleet through Friday in Duluth with chances of snow again Sunday.

The National Weather Service forecasts another few inches of snow and sleet in the Twin Ports and up to a foot of additional snow through Friday along the Ontario border. Contributed / National Weather Service

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of northern Minnesota and Douglas and Bayfield counties in Wisconsin until 7 a.m. Friday for several inches of additional snow mixed with sleet and freezing rain near Lake Superior.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for northern St. Louis, northern Itasca and Koochiching counties and into northwestern Minnesota, where another foot of new snow could fall by Friday.

To say it’s been a long winter is an understatement at best. Duluth received its first measurable snow, 2 inches, on Oct. 14, so this has been going on for more than six months.

Duluth has had at least a trace of snow on the ground every day since Nov. 11. Duluth had as much as 37 inches of snow on the ground March 12-13, and carried 32 inches into April — one of only four times in history that there’s been that much snow on the ground in April.

Snowiest winters in Duluth

2022-23 — 137.1* 1995-96 — 135.4" 1949-50 — 131 .8" 2013-14 — 131.0" 2012-13 — 129.4" 1996-97 — 128.2" 1968-69 — 121.0" 1988-89 — 119.1" 1970-71 — 116.9" 1964-65 — 110.9" 1993-94 — 110.4" 2003-04 — 109.9"

*As of 6 a.m. April 20

