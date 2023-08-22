Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Hot temperatures not too far away from the Northland midweek

Temperatures in our area will stay in the 70s and some 80s while others in the region deal with triple-digit heat the next few days.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

A dome of heat will dominate the central part of the lower 48 midweek. Highs in the Plains and Upper Midwest will peak in the 90s and even over 100 degrees. Our weather won't be quite that hot. Highs Tuesday will peak in the 60s to 70s with the 80s and 90s just to our southwest. The upper level flow pattern will keep a few disturbances near us Tuesday which will lead to small chances of passing showers and thunderstorms. I'm seeing the breeze pick up Tuesday night and last through the next couple of days. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph Tuesday night and near 20 mph Wednesday. I'm seeing some of the warm temperatures nose into the Northland Wednesday afternoon. Highs look to reach near 90 degrees around the Brainerd Lakes Area through part of northern Wisconsin. The shorelines will stay in the 70s Wednesday with the east wind coming off the lake. We could have a passing shower or two the next couple of nights, but for the most part, our workweek forecast will stay dry after Tuesday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
