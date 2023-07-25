Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Hot midweek with a few T-storms along the way

The haze will continue to impact sky conditions Tuesday, but temperatures will warm up nicely into the 80s and even some 90s.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Most of the Northland will warm up quite a bit this Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be light throughout the day as well. I'm seeing a chance of T-storms move in later Tuesday and into Tuesday night. Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of this forecast, but Thursday won't be far off. Highs Wednesday will come close to, or even hit above the 90 degree mark. Winds will pick up a touch more out of the south with gusts into the teens Wednesday. Watch for another chance of thunderstorms to slide through Wednesday night with a mostly sunny, warm, and breezy Thursday to follow. Highs will still peak in the upper 80s around the area Thursday afternoon before a cold front draws in cooler air to finish this week. Highs this weekend will likely stay in the 70s for Duluth.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Sun dogs in summer?
19h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
A slow warm-up into the 80s this week
1d ago
 · 
By  Dillon Vogt
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: This "Dog Days" thing is kind of dumb
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Artist sits near his work.
Northland Outdoors
Rural Duluth man's fish art brings metal to life
2d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
15nov14_0219.jpg
Members Only
Local
Fact check: No, the mineral withdrawal won't affect taconite mining
3d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Aerial view of experimental forest
Members Only
Lifestyle
Northlandia: Science fiction meets fact with bog enclosures in experimental forest
2d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Superior School Board member charged with election fraud
11h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood