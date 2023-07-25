Hot midweek with a few T-storms along the way

Most of the Northland will warm up quite a bit this Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be light throughout the day as well. I'm seeing a chance of T-storms move in later Tuesday and into Tuesday night. Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of this forecast, but Thursday won't be far off. Highs Wednesday will come close to, or even hit above the 90 degree mark. Winds will pick up a touch more out of the south with gusts into the teens Wednesday. Watch for another chance of thunderstorms to slide through Wednesday night with a mostly sunny, warm, and breezy Thursday to follow. Highs will still peak in the upper 80s around the area Thursday afternoon before a cold front draws in cooler air to finish this week. Highs this weekend will likely stay in the 70s for Duluth.