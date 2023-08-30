Highs heat into the 90s in the Northland this weekend

Winds will cooperate Wednesday and stay fairly light. Expect more sunshine than clouds with comfortable afternoon temperatures in the lower and mid-70s. The sky stays clear Wednesday night and overnight lows drop into the mid-50s to kick off Thursday. I'm seeing a gusty south wind Thursday with gusts reaching the mid-20 mph range. Thursday will be the start of a big warming trend heading into the holiday weekend. Highs Thursday peak in the mid to upper 70s with more wind Friday and highs in the 80s. Parts of the region will heat into the 90s Saturday through Labor Day. Duluth may even feel that 90 degree heat on Sunday with plenty of sunshine to add to the heat. I'm seeing upper 80s still lingering around for Duluth and some lower 90s in the Northland on Labor Day.