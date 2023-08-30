6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Highs heat into the 90s in the Northland this weekend

Our weather will stay on the quiet side Wednesday, but the breeze kicks in Thursday and temperatures will start to warm up to finish this week.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Winds will cooperate Wednesday and stay fairly light. Expect more sunshine than clouds with comfortable afternoon temperatures in the lower and mid-70s. The sky stays clear Wednesday night and overnight lows drop into the mid-50s to kick off Thursday. I'm seeing a gusty south wind Thursday with gusts reaching the mid-20 mph range. Thursday will be the start of a big warming trend heading into the holiday weekend. Highs Thursday peak in the mid to upper 70s with more wind Friday and highs in the 80s. Parts of the region will heat into the 90s Saturday through Labor Day. Duluth may even feel that 90 degree heat on Sunday with plenty of sunshine to add to the heat. I'm seeing upper 80s still lingering around for Duluth and some lower 90s in the Northland on Labor Day.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: With fall comes more windy weather
19h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Tracking warm weather to return for the holiday weekend
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: 'The Bachelorette,' but with climate
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Britta Advances the ball up the field.
Prep
Prep girls soccer: Esko scores late, draws with Cloquet-Carlton
1h ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
Player passes ball.
Prep
Prep volleyball: Libero ‘best fit’ for Spartans’ Hering this year
1h ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Man sitting at a table and eating with his young son
Local
2 sentenced for roles in Northland dismemberment case
5h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Large, green pile of plants inside warehouse-style building with concrete floor
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: How beer's main ingredient relies on farms
7h ago
 · 
By  Dave Hoops