6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Heavy-snow winter could lead to spring flooding

The National Weather Service says the risk of flooding is elevated for some Northland rivers.

Lake Kabetogama flooding.
Buildings at Pine Aire Resort sit in a flooded Lake Kabetogama in May. The National Weather Service says there's a slight risk the Rainy River watershed could flood again this spring, depending on how fast the snowpack melts and how heavy rains are.
Steve Kuchera / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
March 10, 2023 03:00 PM

DULUTH — The Northland’s heavy blanket of snow on the ground, with even more on the way this weekend, could lead to spring flooding along several river systems in the region, the National Weather Service said Friday.

Higher-than-normal chances of flooding exist along the upper Mississippi River and along the Rainy River watershed that was hammered by record flooding just last year.

The amount of water locked in the snow on the ground — in some places more than 3 feet deep — is enough to elevate the flood risk, the Weather Service said in its spring flooding forecast issued Friday. But any actual flooding will be driven by how fast the snow melts and whether the melt is accompanied by heavy spring rains.

related
After COVID, then flooding, ‘This is the year that we talk about’ relief for border waters, Walz says
After floods, Kabetogama, Rainy Lake residents start to rebuild, repair
Rainy Lake peaks, drops after setting flood record

Last spring, heavy snowpack melted rapidly at the same time torrential rains fell, leading to record-high lake levels and weekslong devastating flooding along the Minnesota/Ontario border that lasted into August in some areas. Homes, resorts and cabins flooded, causing millions of dollars in damage.

“Most of the rivers (watersheds) in our area have an above-normal amount of water in the snowpack, which increases the risk of spring flooding,’’ said Ketzel Levens, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

ADVERTISEMENT

snow depth
Snow on the ground across northern Minnesota ranged from a foot to more than 3 feet. How fast that snowpack melts will in large part determine if and where any flooding occurs this spring.
Contributed / Minnesota DNR

The Weather Service says there’s a “slightly above-normal” risk of flooding along the Rainy River watershed, but a “much-above-normal’’ flood risk for the Mississippi River near Aitkin as well as the St. Croix and Chippewa rivers in Wisconsin. There’s also increased risk of flooding along the lower St. Louis River near Duluth and the Bad River in Northwestern Wisconsin.

heavy snow falls over Duluth
Local
RELATED: Another foot of snow for Duluth?
The Iron Range can expect 5-9 inches, while southern Lake County may see as much as 18.
March 10, 2023 03:48 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

The most snow in the region is on the ground in Minnesota's Arrowhead, more than 3 feet in some areas. But, because of the topography, the area generally doesn’t see long-term flooding, instead seeing brief flash flooding along North Shore streams, as occurred last spring, washing out several roads and bridges.

A shallower frost line across much of the region, which should allow the ground to thaw out faster, could help mitigate flooding by allowing water to soak in.

The Weather Service says the amount of water locked up in the snow now is the equivalent of 3-12 inches of rain.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
hockey puck
Local
State authorities further probe East High School hockey booster club’s finances
A warrant authorized Wednesday is the third in an ongoing probe into the East End Hockey Booster Club that began in June.
March 10, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Levi William Axtell
Local
Charges: Grand Marais man fatally beaten with shovel, moose antler
The blood-covered suspect showed up at the Cook County Sheriff's Office and allegedly admitted to killing the man he accused of stalking his child.
March 10, 2023 12:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Duluth nonprofit director guilty of money laundering
Charles Obije received substantial funds from at least three older women caught up in romance scams, forwarding the money to family in Nigeria.
March 10, 2023 08:55 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Indigenous remains found during Twin Ports Interchange construction
Also in today’s episode, Grand Marais homicide victim identified; suspect sought protective order against 77-year-old.
March 10, 2023 08:34 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1923, residents complained that West Duluth's Memorial Park was full of 'hoodlums'
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
March 10, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Three people speak in a preschool
Local
Hauschild aims to help families, workforce with child care tax credit
The bill for the tax credit was read at a Minnesota Senate tax committee hearing last week and has been laid over for the omnibus bill.
March 10, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
aerial photo of residential area and highway with snow on ground
Exclusive
Local
Indigenous remains found during Twin Ports Interchange construction
Work has stopped in the immediate area. The Minnesota Indian Affairs Council and tribal nations may do additional archaeological work there.
March 09, 2023 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
3509577+police.jpg
Local
Grand Marais homicide victim ID'd; suspect sought protective order against 77-year-old
Court documents indicate Lawrence Vincent Scully was accused multiple times of sexual abuse or stalking, and was convicted of molesting a child more than 40 years ago.
March 09, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Garry Bjorklund
Local
Garry Bjorklund pleads guilty to drunken driving
The Proctor running great's blood-alcohol was found to be more than three times over the legal limit after a wrong-way collision.
March 09, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Hermantown heads to semifinal
Also on today’s episode, an order protecting gender-affirming care, and more.
March 09, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: What are the world temperature records?
March 10, 2023 07:10 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Snowy forecast continues
March 10, 2023 06:39 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Late winter/early spring is a volatile time of year
March 09, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
heavy snow falls over Duluth
Local
Another foot of snow for Duluth? Northland in winter storm warning for weekend
March 10, 2023 03:48 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
aerial photo of residential area and highway with snow on ground
Exclusive
Local
Indigenous remains found during Twin Ports Interchange construction
March 09, 2023 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
The crew of the film “Merry Kiss Cam” get the camera ready to shoot a scene
Members Only
Business
Study shows film, TV production incentives pay big dividends in St. Louis County
March 10, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
072119.O.DNT.couragekenny.C02.JPG
Northland Outdoors
New sailing scholarship honors longtime Duluth wheelchair, outdoor accessibility advocate
March 10, 2023 06:41 AM
 · 
By  John Myers