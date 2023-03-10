Heavy-snow winter could lead to spring flooding

DULUTH — The Northland’s heavy blanket of snow on the ground, with even more on the way this weekend, could lead to spring flooding along several river systems in the region, the National Weather Service said Friday.

Higher-than-normal chances of flooding exist along the upper Mississippi River and along the Rainy River watershed that was hammered by record flooding just last year.

The amount of water locked in the snow on the ground — in some places more than 3 feet deep — is enough to elevate the flood risk, the Weather Service said in its spring flooding forecast issued Friday. But any actual flooding will be driven by how fast the snow melts and whether the melt is accompanied by heavy spring rains.

Last spring, heavy snowpack melted rapidly at the same time torrential rains fell, leading to record-high lake levels and weekslong devastating flooding along the Minnesota/Ontario border that lasted into August in some areas. Homes, resorts and cabins flooded, causing millions of dollars in damage.

“Most of the rivers (watersheds) in our area have an above-normal amount of water in the snowpack, which increases the risk of spring flooding,’’ said Ketzel Levens, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Snow on the ground across northern Minnesota ranged from a foot to more than 3 feet. How fast that snowpack melts will in large part determine if and where any flooding occurs this spring. Contributed / Minnesota DNR

The Weather Service says there’s a “slightly above-normal” risk of flooding along the Rainy River watershed, but a “much-above-normal’’ flood risk for the Mississippi River near Aitkin as well as the St. Croix and Chippewa rivers in Wisconsin. There’s also increased risk of flooding along the lower St. Louis River near Duluth and the Bad River in Northwestern Wisconsin.

The most snow in the region is on the ground in Minnesota's Arrowhead, more than 3 feet in some areas. But, because of the topography, the area generally doesn’t see long-term flooding, instead seeing brief flash flooding along North Shore streams, as occurred last spring, washing out several roads and bridges.

A shallower frost line across much of the region, which should allow the ground to thaw out faster, could help mitigate flooding by allowing water to soak in.

The Weather Service says the amount of water locked up in the snow now is the equivalent of 3-12 inches of rain.