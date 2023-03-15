Heavy snow Thursday into Friday for much of Northland

DULUTH — Another major storm is on track to wallop the Northland on Thursday and Friday with up to a foot of new snow forecast for Duluth and up to 2 feet for parts of Wisconsin’s South Shore snowbelt.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a winter storm watch effective from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, with the expectation that it will be upgraded to a winter storm warning by Wednesday afternoon.

Yet another winter storm will arrive Thursday with heavy snow forecast into Friday for some areas. Contributed / National Weather Service

Precipitation is expected to start as rain Wednesday evening then turn to all snow Thursday, with heavy snow and gusty winds expected much of the day and into Thursday night and into Friday in some areas.

Because the wind will be from the north, it sets up the higher elevations along Lake Superior's South Shore to see lake-enhanced snowfall totals from 18-24 inches by Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 40s Wednesday, but then drop to highs only in the 20s Friday and Saturday — well below normal.

With the winter of 2022-23 already the ninth snowiest on record in Duluth at 116.4 inches, another 8 inches from the coming storm would jump this winter into sixth place with several more weeks of snow potential yet to come. The snow record for Duluth is 135.3 inches in the winter of 1995-96.