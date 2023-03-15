6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Heavy snow Thursday into Friday for much of Northland

Duluth could see another foot while the South Shore snowbelt could see 2 feet.

Man shovels as man behind moves snow blower.
Monte Groskreupz, right, shovels snow at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior as Jose Avaloa runs the snowblower Feb. 23. The Northland is facing another snowstorm Thursday.
Jed Carlson / 2023 file / Superior Telegram
John Myers
By John Myers
March 15, 2023 08:37 AM

DULUTH — Another major storm is on track to wallop the Northland on Thursday and Friday with up to a foot of new snow forecast for Duluth and up to 2 feet for parts of Wisconsin’s South Shore snowbelt.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a winter storm watch effective from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday, with the expectation that it will be upgraded to a winter storm warning by Wednesday afternoon.

3/16 winter storm
Yet another winter storm will arrive Thursday with heavy snow forecast into Friday for some areas.
Contributed / National Weather Service

Precipitation is expected to start as rain Wednesday evening then turn to all snow Thursday, with heavy snow and gusty winds expected much of the day and into Thursday night and into Friday in some areas.

related

Because the wind will be from the north, it sets up the higher elevations along Lake Superior's South Shore to see lake-enhanced snowfall totals from 18-24 inches by Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 40s Wednesday, but then drop to highs only in the 20s Friday and Saturday — well below normal.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the winter of 2022-23 already the ninth snowiest on record in Duluth at 116.4 inches, another 8 inches from the coming storm would jump this winter into sixth place with several more weeks of snow potential yet to come. The snow record for Duluth is 135.3 inches in the winter of 1995-96.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for March 15, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
March 15, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Miller Hill Mall evacuated after roof collapse
Also in today’s episode, weary city staff prepare for next storm to strike, and more.
March 15, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Duluth's Hunter Building was built in 1872
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
March 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Piles of snow fall through a hole in a mall roof, as seen from the inside.
Local
Miller Hill Mall evacuated after roof collapse
Brock Hedegaard, an associate professor of civil engineering at the University of Minnesota Duluth. estimated the snow that had fallen into the mall weighed about 160,000 pounds.
March 14, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
courtroom gavel
Local
Brookston man found guilty of sexual assault
The 60-year-old may face significant prison time for the 2018 assault.
March 14, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
3229721+Nuclear Test Operation Hardtack 1 FEA.jpg
Local
Duluth City Council divided on stand against nuclear weapons
City leaders failed to pass a resolution Monday in support of a nuclear treaty banning nuclear weapons.
March 14, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Man found guilty in overdose death
Also in today’s episode, new hope for Chester Bowl’s chalet, and more.
March 14, 2023 08:42 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1923, tuition estimate for 2 years of junior college was $200
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
March 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Duluth man guilty in Cloquet native's overdose death
The 22-year-old, recently married victim was found to have died from a mixture that the defendant described as "blackout strong."
March 13, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Motorhead Madness.jpg
Local
Motorhead Madness cruises to the DECC
There will be 150 trucks, street rods, race cars, antique autos and more on display.
March 13, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Breezy and mild Wednesday before another round of snow this week
March 15, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Tracking rain and snow later this workweek
March 14, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
A man in a coat and hood snowblows a driveway next to a street with high snowbanks and sunrise
Weather
Weekend storm total tops 22 inches near Cornucopia
March 13, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
file easter egg smiling kid.jpg
Lifestyle
Here's what's happening this Easter season in Duluth
March 15, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Steam locomotive with large cow-catcher and bright light stands in railroad museum. In foreground is a sign designating "3," with a golden "50" seal banner affixed.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Lake Superior Railroad Museum celebrates 50 years as a 'world-class' attraction
March 15, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A woman standing outside in front a mobile sauna
Business
Mobile saunas heating up Northland
March 15, 2023 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
One of the main gates on Snelling Avenue at the Minnesota State Fair. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Minnesota State Fair casts spell
March 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers