Heavy snow descends on Duluth at rush hour

DULUTH — The Twin Ports, northern Wisconsin, and Carlton and Pine counties are now under a winter storm warning through Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.
Snow reports on the National Weather Service site from around the Northland as of 8:30 p.m. show ranges from 3-5 inches in Northeastern Wisconsin to 1-3.5 inches around Duluth. A band of heavy snow began pushing north earlier Tuesday evening through the evening commute hours.
Freezing drizzle and light snowfall is expected to continue overnight with a second push of light to moderate snowfall throughout the day on Wednesday. Snow is expected to come to an end Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
The weather service predicts snowfall amounts of 8-12 inches in Ashland, 6-8 inches near Hurley and 4-6 inches near Hayward, as well as approximately 4-6 inches in the Twin Ports and around Moose Lake. The Iron Range and North Shore will likely see trace amounts of snow of less than an inch.
Drivers are advised to check 511 before heading out to see road conditions.