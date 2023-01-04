99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Heavy snow descends on Duluth at rush hour

Heavy snowfall rates reduced visibility and slowed down traffic.

heavy snow falls over Duluth
A pedestrian crosses Superior Street at the intersection of Lake Avenue in heavy snowfall during the rush hour on Tuesday in Duluth. The National Weather Service in Duluth issued a winter storm warning effective until noon on Wednesday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
January 03, 2023 09:13 PM
DULUTH — The Twin Ports, northern Wisconsin, and Carlton and Pine counties are now under a winter storm warning through Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.

heavy snow falls over Duluth
Cars navigate through falling snow along West Superior Street during the rush hour on Tuesday in downtown Duluth. The weather service is predicting 3-7 inches of snow for the Duluth area from this system.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Snow reports on the National Weather Service site from around the Northland as of 8:30 p.m. show ranges from 3-5 inches in Northeastern Wisconsin to 1-3.5 inches around Duluth. A band of heavy snow began pushing north earlier Tuesday evening through the evening commute hours.

heavy snow falls over Duluth
Snowflakes swirl around the Radisson hotel on Tuesday in downtown Duluth. The National Weather Service in Duluth issued a winter storm warning effective until noon on Wednesday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Freezing drizzle and light snowfall is expected to continue overnight with a second push of light to moderate snowfall throughout the day on Wednesday. Snow is expected to come to an end Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

heavy snow falls over Duluth
Heavy snow snarls traffic along West Superior Street during the rush hour on Tuesday in Duluth. The National Weather Service in Duluth issued a winter storm warning effective until noon on Wednesday.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The weather service predicts snowfall amounts of 8-12 inches in Ashland, 6-8 inches near Hurley and 4-6 inches near Hayward, as well as approximately 4-6 inches in the Twin Ports and around Moose Lake. The Iron Range and North Shore will likely see trace amounts of snow of less than an inch.

Drivers are advised to check 511 before heading out to see road conditions.

heavy snow falls over Duluth
Traffic navigates the heavy snow in the southbound lanes of I-35 during the rush hour on Tuesday in downtown Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
heavy snow falls over Duluth
A vehicle seen in heavy snow on Superior Street during the rush hour on Tuesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
heavy snow falls over Duluth
A line of cars navigates heavy snow during the rush hour on Tuesday in Duluth. The weather service is predicting 3-7 inches of snow for the Duluth area from this system.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
heavy snow falls over Duluth
A pedestrian crosses Superior Street at the intersection of Lake Avenue in heavy snowfall during the rush hour on Tuesday in Duluth. The weather service is predicting 3-7 inches of snow for the Duluth area from this system.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

