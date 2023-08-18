Hazy sunshine to wrap up the workweek

Wildfire smoke isn't going anywhere just yet. Friday will feature another hazy sky with filtered sunshine. Smoke will continue to keep temperatures a bit cool, in the upper 70s. The wind will start to settle Friday after a few breezy days, and it will switch around to the south. That will help to thin out the smoke later in the evening and overnight Friday night. The sky should have more of a blue to it on Saturday with less haze in the sky. Temperatures will end up in the upper 80s on Saturday, and that is just the start of the heat! Expect a breezy day on Saturday with gusts near 20 mph. Not quite so toasty on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. A bit breezy on Sunday out of the north. That wind direction is what will cool us down for Sunday. It will gust around 20 mph. Wind is still up for Monday gusting around 25 mph and turning to the east. That gives us a pleasant, warm day with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures stay right about there for Tuesday and Wednesday too. No great rain chances in the forecast.