Gray and gloomy start to Thursday will give way to sunshine and warmer temps

Tracking a chance of thunderstorms to start the weekend.

Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Gloomy start to our Thursday with clouds, scattered showers, and areas of fog. A mostly cloudy sky by midday will give way to more sunshine in the afternoon. This sun will help to boost temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. Friday features a chance of thunderstorms with a mostly sunny sky to wrap up the workweek. Highs will top off in the upper 70s with a good northeasterly breeze gusting around 20 mph. Staying breezy Friday night into Saturday. Sunshine and cooler on Saturday afternoon with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. That east wind off the lake will keep those temps feeling a bit fall like. The wind will be around 15 mph for the first part of the weekend, with gusts around 20 mph. Warming up for Sunday, into the mid 70s, under a mostly sunny sky. Slight chance of a few showers to start the new workweek on Monday with highs in the mid 70s and a partly cloudy sky. More sunshine and drier weather expected for Tuesday and temps stretch into the upper 70s and flirt with 80 degrees.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
