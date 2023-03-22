99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Grand Marais tops storm snowfall list with 10 inches

Duluth tallies 3.3 inches to hit 125.3 inches for season.

A picnic table surrounded by snow
A picnic table is buried in snow above West Michigan Street in Duluth on March 1. The National Weather Service in Duluth reported a seasonal snowfall total of 125.3 inches as of Wednesday morning.
Dan Williamson / 2023 file / Duluth News Tribune
By John Myers
Today at 9:02 AM

DULUTH — Yet another snowstorm dropped 3-10 inches of snow across much of the Northland overnight but was heading out of the region as of Wednesday morning.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the near North Shore areas of Lake and Cook counties, with a winter weather advisory for the remainder of those counties until 1 p.m.

Light drizzle was possible Wednesday morning in the Twin Ports.

The National Weather Service in Duluth reported 3.3 inches total from late Tuesday and early Wednesday, leading to a seasonal snowfall total of 125.3 inches — still in sixth place for the snowiest winter on record, approaching the 128.2-inch mark of fifth place and just 10 inches shy of the 135.3-inch record of 1995-96.

But it may be a while until that total goes up much. The Weather Service says the next snowfall may not come until Monday, and even then, it is expected to be light.

There’s still no sign of much warmth in the forecast, however, with highs only in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s forecast for the next week, well below normal for late March.

Snowfall totals from latest storm

  • 10 inches — Grand Marais, 4 miles west
  • 8 inches — Hovland
  • 7.8 inches — Grand Marais, 3 miles east
  • 7 inches — Hibbing
  • 6.8 inches — Grand Rapids
  • 6 inches — Kabetogama
  • 5.6 inches — Side Lake
  • 4.5 inches — International Falls
  • 3.3 inches — National Weather Service, Duluth
  • 2 inches — Herbster
ALSO READ: Duluth advises residents to clear snow from gas meters, vents
Snow and ice buildups could result in danger.
March 13, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
