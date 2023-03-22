Grand Marais tops storm snowfall list with 10 inches

DULUTH — Yet another snowstorm dropped 3-10 inches of snow across much of the Northland overnight but was heading out of the region as of Wednesday morning.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the near North Shore areas of Lake and Cook counties, with a winter weather advisory for the remainder of those counties until 1 p.m.

Light drizzle was possible Wednesday morning in the Twin Ports.

The National Weather Service in Duluth reported 3.3 inches total from late Tuesday and early Wednesday, leading to a seasonal snowfall total of 125.3 inches — still in sixth place for the snowiest winter on record, approaching the 128.2-inch mark of fifth place and just 10 inches shy of the 135.3-inch record of 1995-96.

But it may be a while until that total goes up much. The Weather Service says the next snowfall may not come until Monday, and even then, it is expected to be light.

There’s still no sign of much warmth in the forecast, however, with highs only in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s forecast for the next week, well below normal for late March.

Snowfall totals from latest storm