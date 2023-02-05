Expect wind gusts, a little blowing snow

The workweek starts off with a chance of snow for Monday. A little wind gusting near 20 mph will cause some areas of blowing snow. Temperatures hover near the freezing point though for both Monday and Tuesday. A nicer, calmer day is expected on Wednesday with sunshine and a high in the upper 30s. The 30s continue into Thursday, but the work week ends on a cooler note with 20s on Friday and a slight chance of snow.