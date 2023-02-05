Expect wind gusts, a little blowing snow
Above average temperatures with a few chances for precip
We are part of The Trust Project.
The workweek starts off with a chance of snow for Monday. A little wind gusting near 20 mph will cause some areas of blowing snow. Temperatures hover near the freezing point though for both Monday and Tuesday. A nicer, calmer day is expected on Wednesday with sunshine and a high in the upper 30s. The 30s continue into Thursday, but the work week ends on a cooler note with 20s on Friday and a slight chance of snow.
This explanation will involve a little modern physics.
A south wind overnight will help us start to warm up quicker with highs this afternoon peaking in the lower to mid-20s.
Wind chills will stay at least 30 degrees below zero to even some 40-below temps across the Northland on a very bitterly cold Friday.
There is a wind chill warning through noon Friday for all of Northeastern Minnesota.