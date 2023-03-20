Expect increasing clouds Monday

Expect partly cloudy skies to start off your Monday morning, and then clouds will continue to increase across the area throughout the day. Cloudy skies will likely limit the temperatures this afternoon, with a northerly breeze likely placing afternoon high temperatures in the 20s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue into the day Tuesday ahead of our next system. An area of low pressure will move up from the central Plains and in doing so, snow showers will begin to move into the region by the later part of Tuesday and snow will be likely into Tuesday night. Minor snowfall accumulations are likely. Additional snow showers, and maybe a rain shower or two, will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.