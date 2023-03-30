Duluth nears snow record with storms in forecast

DULUTH — A two-pronged storm was approaching the Northland late Thursday with forecasters expecting several inches of new snow in some areas by the time it moves out of the region early Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. Friday for the Twin Ports, North Shore, north-central Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin, with snow expected to start Thursday night and continue through much of Friday.

The Weather Service is predicting 1-3 inches for Duluth overnight and another 1-3 inches Friday, when wind gusts near Lake Superior could top 50 mph.

Contributed / National Weather Service

After a lull in snowfall in some areas Friday, a winter storm watch has been posted from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for north-central Minnesota, the Twin Ports and all of Northwestern Wisconsin as the second wave of snow moves across the region.

Areas to the north of the Iron Range are expected to see little new snow while areas to the south of the Twin Ports could see much more snow.

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of southern Minnesota for Friday afternoon and evening, with a blizzard warning posted for some western counties as the Friday evening wave of heaviest snow is expected to skirt just south of the Northland.

Contributed / National Weather Service

Some areas could see considerable ice buildup at times as temperatures rise above freezing depending on the track of the storm.

Duluth already has seen its sixth-snowiest winter on record and needs just 9.7 inches more snow to become the snowiest season since records have been kept, starting in 1870. The National Weather Service in Duluth reported 125.8 inches had fallen so far this season, before the latest round of snow started Thursday. The record is 135.4 inches set in 1995-96.

The incoming storm is likely to propel Duluth into the top five. And for those who just want this winter to end, sorry. Another winter storm is taking aim to arrive in the Northland on Tuesday and could bring enough new snow to break the record.