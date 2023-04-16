Duluth moves up to No. 2 snowfall record slot with more snow on the way

DULUTH — As of 7 a.m. Sunday, this winter moved into the second place slot for the seasonal snowfall record. Duluth has received 132.7 inches of snow this season, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth, surpassing the second place record of 131.8 inches set in 1949-1950.

With another 2-3 inches predicted for the area before 7 p.m. Sunday and 1-2 more overnight, it is possible Duluth could meet or surpass the 1995-96 record of 135.4 inches.

Bayfield has already surpassed its record snowfall by 12.2 inches at 163.5 inches for the season and is currently facing predictions of another foot to 18 inches Sunday night to Monday morning along with much of Northwestern Wisconsin. Snowfall is predicted to start there later in the day.

Much of the North Shore and swaths of the South Shore could see ice accumulations of 0.01-0.25 inches Sunday morning into the early afternoon, with the greater amounts of ice predicted for the Grand Marais area.

Winds are also predicted to rise Sunday afternoon and evening for much of the region with peak gusts up in the 30 mph range. This can bring scattered power outages and widespread areas of blowing snow. The saturated soils can also make trees more susceptible to falling.

Additional snow melt and precipitation are expected to exacerbate ongoing flooding impacts.