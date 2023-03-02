99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Duluth just shy of 100 inches of snow so far this winter

The pace isn't far off the record season total of 1995-96.

031123.O.DNT.deerinsnow.C09.jpg
A deer is dusted with snow while nibbling on balsam boughs in Duluth on Wednesday. Duluth has officially received 99.5 inches of snow so far this winter.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
March 02, 2023 10:17 AM

DULUTH — The city is just an eyelash short of 100 inches of snow so far this winter after Wednesday’s fresh dollop of 6.2 inches and there are still a couple more months of snow potential yet to go.

Data from the National Weather Service in Duluth shows 99.5 inches of snow have fallen so far since October, well ahead of the average 68.5 inches for this point in March and already blown past the usual winter total snowfall of about 86 inches.

This winter’s pace remains just behind the record snowy winter of 1995-96, when 111.5 inches had fallen at this point in March on the way to 135.4 inches total (more than 11 feet).

This is the fourth-highest snowfall total on record in Duluth as of early March and it’s already the 18th snowiest winter on record in Duluth and less than a foot short of a top 10 seasonal snowfall total.

A small orange vehicle clears snow from a sidewalk
Snow is cleared from a sidewalk on Lake Avenue in Duluth on Wednesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

While there is no major snowstorm in the near-term forecast, snow lovers can take heart that the record is still attainable. April 2013 was the snowiest month in Duluth recorded history with 50.8 inches of snow. And Duluth even saw a 10.6-inch snowstorm in May 2019.

The National Weather Service near Duluth International Airport was carrying 25 inches of snow on the ground as of Thursday with even deeper snow in parts of the Arrowhead region.

The unincorporated community of Jacobson in Aitkin County led Wednesday’s snowfall total in the Northland with 13 inches.

Inches of snow so far this winter

  • Marquette, Mich. — 177.9
  • Ironwood, Mich. — 173.4
  • Duluth — 99.5
  • Chanhassen, Minn. — 75.9
  • Minneapolis — 71.4
  • St. Cloud — 59.8
  • Eau Claire, Wis. — 56.7
  • International Falls — 51.9
  • Rochester — 50.2
  • Fargo — 43.7
  • LaCrosse, Wis. — 41.9
  • Grand Forks — 30.9

Source: National Weather Service

Duluth’s snowiest winters on record

  1. 135.4 inches, 1995-96
  2. 131.8 inches, 1949-50
  3. 129.4 inches, 2012-13
  4. 128.6 inches, 1996-97
  5. 125.3 inches, 2013-14
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Man shot by police was military veteran with history of mental illness
Also on today’s episode, a child advocacy center aims to expand in Duluth, and more.
March 02, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
030323.N.ST.Pete's ext 1.JPG
Local
Pete's Tower Quick Lube transforms into Auto Ace Express Lube
Former owners Tim and Tom Cosgrove: "It's in good hands."
March 02, 2023 08:03 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
PolyMet tailings basins
Local
Even with DFL in control, bills to further restrict copper-nickel mining unlikely to pass this session
The bills have not been taken up by committees and would need Republican support to pass the Senate.
March 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Northland construction workers saw 68.5% unemployment
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
March 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
A Duluth Police vehicle in front of an alley
Local
Authorities ID man fatally shot by Duluth police
The officer, who was reportedly working undercover, was not named by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
March 01, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
First Witness Child Advocacy Center
Local
First Witness seeks state, local support for larger child advocacy center in Duluth
Local lawmakers are requesting $1.5 million in state funding to supplement $2 million the organization is raising on its own to address child abuse and provide support for families.
March 01, 2023 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
spann,jerome_2021.png
Local
Court rejects challenge to Hibbing murder
The Minnesota Supreme Court affirmed a premeditated murder conviction that has Jerome Spann serving life without parole.
March 01, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
031320.N.DNT.BlinkC1.jpg
Local
Northland robotics teams to compete at DECC
The tournaments are free and open to the public to watch. They start at 9 a.m. Friday.
March 01, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for March 1, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
March 01, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: 8 Minnesota schools swatted in 2 days
Also on today’s episode, changes in how Duluth can spend, and a longtime Canal Park restaurant makes a move.
March 01, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Cloudy and mild weather ahead
March 02, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
A vehicle stuck in snow on a street
Weather
Photos and video: March roars in with snowstorm
March 01, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
A small orange vehicle clears snow from a sidewalk
Weather
Winter storm warning in effect for Twin Ports area, Carlton County
March 01, 2023 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports