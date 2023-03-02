Duluth just shy of 100 inches of snow so far this winter

DULUTH — The city is just an eyelash short of 100 inches of snow so far this winter after Wednesday’s fresh dollop of 6.2 inches and there are still a couple more months of snow potential yet to go.

Data from the National Weather Service in Duluth shows 99.5 inches of snow have fallen so far since October, well ahead of the average 68.5 inches for this point in March and already blown past the usual winter total snowfall of about 86 inches.

This winter’s pace remains just behind the record snowy winter of 1995-96, when 111.5 inches had fallen at this point in March on the way to 135.4 inches total (more than 11 feet).

This is the fourth-highest snowfall total on record in Duluth as of early March and it’s already the 18th snowiest winter on record in Duluth and less than a foot short of a top 10 seasonal snowfall total.

Snow is cleared from a sidewalk on Lake Avenue in Duluth on Wednesday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

While there is no major snowstorm in the near-term forecast, snow lovers can take heart that the record is still attainable. April 2013 was the snowiest month in Duluth recorded history with 50.8 inches of snow. And Duluth even saw a 10.6-inch snowstorm in May 2019.

The National Weather Service near Duluth International Airport was carrying 25 inches of snow on the ground as of Thursday with even deeper snow in parts of the Arrowhead region.

The unincorporated community of Jacobson in Aitkin County led Wednesday’s snowfall total in the Northland with 13 inches.

Inches of snow so far this winter

Marquette, Mich. — 177.9

Ironwood, Mich. — 173.4

Duluth — 99.5

Chanhassen, Minn. — 75.9

Minneapolis — 71.4

St. Cloud — 59.8

Eau Claire, Wis. — 56.7

International Falls — 51.9

Rochester — 50.2

Fargo — 43.7

LaCrosse, Wis. — 41.9

Grand Forks — 30.9

Source: National Weather Service

Duluth’s snowiest winters on record