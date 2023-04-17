99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Duluth 0.3 inches shy of winter snow record; heavy snow continues along South Shore

Flooding continues along the St. Louis River in Duluth and Scanlon, but the river has crested.

Ice and debris traveling in a river
Chunks of ice and debris travel as the St. Louis River flows near Broadway Street in Cloquet on Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 8:28 AM

DULUTH — It’s as if the winter of 2022-23 is trying to stick it to Duluth one last time, teasing us less than a half-inch from the snowiest winter record despite six months of shoveling.

Snow continued to fall overnight across parts of Northwestern Wisconsin’s South Shore snowbelt and a small portion of Minnesota’s North Shore, where a blizzard warning is posted through 7 p.m. Monday and where another 6 inches or more could fall Monday whipped by northwest winds gusting to 40 mph.

snowdflood
Winter storm and blizzard warnings remain in effect until Monday evening for portions of Northwestern Wisconsin and Minnesota's Arrowhead — areas in red and pink on the map — where several more inches of snow could fall Monday. Flood advisories and warnings remain in effect for much of the Northland — areas in green shades on the map.
Contributed / National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Duluth said snow stopped Sunday evening in Duluth, leaving the city officially with 135.1 inches of snow for the season, 0.3 inches away from the record set in 1996. There’s a chance for rain and freezing rain Wednesday with another chance of snow Thursday.

Brainerd reached its snowiest winter ever with 7 new inches of snow Sunday for a seasonal total of over 84.8 inches. Bayfield also continues to add to its record snowy winter at more than 162.5 inches.

Meanwhile, flooding continues in Duluth’s Fond du Lac neighborhood, where Water Street was inundated, and in Scanlon, with the St. Louis River over its banks. The river appears to have crested, at least temporarily, late Sunday at Scanlon at 13.54 feet and had dropped to 13.4 feet Monday morning as subfreezing temperatures locked up some moisture in the remaining and new snowpack. The river is considered in major flood stage over 13 feet. The river was still running at nearly 33,000 cubic feet per second.

ADVERTISEMENT

A restaurant with flooding nearby.
The River Inn Bar and Grill in Scanlon on Friday. Water from melting snow and the St. Louis River can been seen to the right.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dozens of roads remain closed across St. Louis and Carlton counties as low areas are inundated with swollen ditches and streams. Flooding also was happening along the Moose Horn River in Barnum and along Moosehead Lake in Moose Lake, where concrete barriers and sandbags had been placed to keep rising waters out of businesses.

rural gravel road with many ruts
Local
PREVIOUSLY: Many Northland roads closed due to flooding, damage
Numerous streets in Duluth, Proctor and throughout St. Louis County have been impacted.
April 16, 2023 11:58 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Duluth’s snowiest winters

  1. 1995-96 — 135.4 inches
  2. 2022-23 — 135.1
  3. 1949-50 — 131.8
  4. 2013-14 — 131.0
  5. 2012-13 — 129.4
  6. 1996-97 — 128.2
  7. 1968-69 — 121.0
  8. 1988-89 — 119.1
  9. 1970-71 — 116.9
  10. 1964-65 — 110.9
  11. 1993-94 — 110.4
  12. 2003-04 — 109.9

Where to get local flood information, road closures, sandbags

Ashland County

An interactive map of current road closures can be found at this link .

Bayfield County

Updates on road closures can found at the Bayfield County EM Facebook page .

Douglas County

Updates can be found at douglascountywi.org at the top of the page.

ADVERTISEMENT

Road closures can be viewed at this interactive map .

Sawyer County

Updates will be posted on the Sawyer County EM and Public Health Facebook pages.

St. Louis County

Residents who want to request sandbags should go through their local city or township (not straight to the county), from there the local city/town will coordinate with the county.

Find an interactive map of road closures in St. Louis County at this link .

Floodwood residents can get sandbags for free at the Floodwood City Garage.

Carlton County

ADVERTISEMENT

Go to the Carlton County website for news flash updates and additional resident resources.

Residents can get sandbags at the Moose Lake Area Fire District station.

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The melting snowpack reveals small scale climate zones
April 17, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Snow showers to linger
April 17, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
fond du lac flooding 041623_1.png
Weather
Duluth approaches snowiest winter on record
April 16, 2023 06:35 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bryan Russell_Duluth Security Needs
Business
Duluth man starts business to address community crime
April 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Man holds head of musk ox: brown fur and large, curled horns
Business
Northlandia: From fur to fins, common to bizarre, Tony's Trading Post wants your taxidermy
April 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Liz Axberg, the Community Outreach Coordinator VISTA for the Duluth Art Institute, looks over one of the panels painted by Lincoln Park students
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Celebrating Earth Day in Twin Ports, Iron Range
April 17, 2023 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Crux Falklands
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: 2,008 miles to the Southern Cross
April 16, 2023 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Bob King