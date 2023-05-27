Dry and sunny for the holiday weekend

Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day are all shaping up to feature fairly similar weather. Our mornings will start off in the upper 40s to lower 50s with daytime highs ranging from upper 60s along the shorelines to mainly 70s farther inland.

Some parts of northern Minnesota will even hit the lower 80s Saturday through part of next week. High pressure is dominating our region's weather and leading to this cookie cutter forecast of sunny and stable weather. This air mass will slide east on Memorial Day and produce a little more wind in the area early next week.

I'm not seeing any precipitation in our forecast until Tuesday evening and overnight as it appears showers and thunderstorms will start to roll through. Our shortened workweek is forecast to be fairly warm as well.