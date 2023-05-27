99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Dry and sunny for the holiday weekend

Winds will switch to the south and look to last over the next several days leading to a pleasant holiday weekend forecast.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day are all shaping up to feature fairly similar weather. Our mornings will start off in the upper 40s to lower 50s with daytime highs ranging from upper 60s along the shorelines to mainly 70s farther inland.

Some parts of northern Minnesota will even hit the lower 80s Saturday through part of next week. High pressure is dominating our region's weather and leading to this cookie cutter forecast of sunny and stable weather. This air mass will slide east on Memorial Day and produce a little more wind in the area early next week.

I'm not seeing any precipitation in our forecast until Tuesday evening and overnight as it appears showers and thunderstorms will start to roll through. Our shortened workweek is forecast to be fairly warm as well.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: When is rain a shower?
May 26, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Mild, sunny and breezy holiday weekend
May 26, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Sunny and breezy is the theme of this forecast
May 25, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Golf guide wings.jpg
Sports
Tee off with the News Tribune's 2023 Golf Guide
May 26, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lake Superior
Local
Weekly Wave: We got tag-teamed by Lake Superior and Mother Nature
May 26, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
Three young light-skinned children stand holding hands in a black-and-white photo taken circa 1945. Two girls about six years old wear thigh-length coats; a boy about four years old wears a dark suit.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Rare photos show very young Bob Dylan in northern Minnesota
May 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
DSC02577.jpg
Local
News Tribune honors 17th annual 20 Under 40 class
May 26, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports