Decreasing clouds for Mother's Day

A lovely Mother’s Day is in store featuring mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with a bit of a wind out of the northeast gusting as high as 25 mph. Monday will be even warmer with highs in the lower 70s and tons of sun. That is the warmest day of the week. Sunshine sticks around into Tuesday. Highs will be a bit cooler than Monday, but still climb up into the 60s to near 70 degrees. We are still soaking up the sun on Wednesday with afternoon temps in the mid 60s. It’s not until Wednesday night into Thursday that we’re tracking our next chance for showers.