99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Decreasing clouds for Mother's Day

After a gloomy start to the weekend, moms will soak up the sun today.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

A lovely Mother’s Day is in store featuring mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with a bit of a wind out of the northeast gusting as high as 25 mph. Monday will be even warmer with highs in the lower 70s and tons of sun. That is the warmest day of the week. Sunshine sticks around into Tuesday. Highs will be a bit cooler than Monday, but still climb up into the 60s to near 70 degrees. We are still soaking up the sun on Wednesday with afternoon temps in the mid 60s. It’s not until Wednesday night into Thursday that we’re tracking our next chance for showers.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Geography has a lot to do with hail formation in storms
May 13, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Breezy weekend with scattered showers Saturday
May 13, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Large hail is extremely destructive, but relatively rare
May 12, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
woman documents gravestones
Local
Northlandia: Cemetery-walking volunteers keep history, genealogy alive — and online
May 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
a4512a-20190807-northshore-mining-pile-of-iron-pellet.jpg
Minnesota
For the first time, EPA to require taconite plants to slash mercury emissions
May 12, 2023 12:17 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
press conference on courthouse steps
Local
Duluth NAACP shows support for felon who turned over found gun
May 12, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
120921.N.DNR.trailrantsC1.jpg
Local
Duluth Nordic Center prepares to expand
May 12, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi