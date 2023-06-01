99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Daily thunderstorm chances into June

Off and on thunderstorms will be possible into the first weekend of June.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

June starts off with comfortable temperatures and daily afternoon thunderstorm chances. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s Thursday and Friday, near 70 to end the week, and then back into the mid 70s next week. Coolest temperatures will be near the lake, a little warmer inland. Overnight lows will be in the 50s over the next week. Thunderstorms are possible each day until early next week. Each storm could feature heavy rain, thunder, lightning and even some hail.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
