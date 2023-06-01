Daily thunderstorm chances into June

June starts off with comfortable temperatures and daily afternoon thunderstorm chances. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s Thursday and Friday, near 70 to end the week, and then back into the mid 70s next week. Coolest temperatures will be near the lake, a little warmer inland. Overnight lows will be in the 50s over the next week. Thunderstorms are possible each day until early next week. Each storm could feature heavy rain, thunder, lightning and even some hail.