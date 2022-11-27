Cooler temperatures on the way

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be likely in our region on Sunday as a ridge of high pressure passes to our southwest. In the meantime, highs today will be in the lower-30s and overnight lows in the mid-20s. A cold front will move through the region on Tuesday and this will allow for some snow showers to move into our region. For now, it appears that the bulk of these snow showers will remain just off to our southeast on Tuesday and Tuesday night. However, the cooler air associated with this front will push our high temperatures down into the lower 20s by Wednesday with overnight lows reaching into the single digits by Wednesday Night with winds gusting upwards of 30 mph at times. A few more snow showers may be possible going into the end of the work week.