Cooler temperatures continue

Breezy conditions with gusts up to 30 mph will continue throughout the day today. However, temperatures will be on the increase with highs in the low to mid-20s across the area. Further to our northwest, an area of low pressure is located across the lower Prairies and back into southwest Ontario. This area of low pressure will drop southwards on Monday, dragging a cold front across the region. The passage of this cold front may bring a few snow showers into our region and increased cloud cover. Behind this cold front, temperatures will try to make a drop down to around 0 to 5 degrees in the area on Monday night. Following quick behind it, another cold front will move through our region on Tuesday, this one possibly bringing additional snow showers into our region and also some much cooler temperatures with highs going from the mid-20s on Monday to highs in the mid-teens on Tuesday.