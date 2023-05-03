Cooler near the shorelines in the days ahead

Winds back off Wednesday and with the combination of mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures it will end up being a fairly pleasant day across the Northland. Tonight stays cool with overnight lows in the 30s for part of the area. The shorelines will stay chilly with a breeze coming off the lake Thursday while the rest of the area will end up finishing Thursday on a really nice note. Starting Friday and lasting into the weekend a few waves of energy in the upper atmosphere will swing through the region leading to a few chances of showers and potentially a few rumbles as well. Temperatures should be a mix of 50s and 60s for Duluth next week with another couple chances of showers along the way.