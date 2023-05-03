99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Cooler near the shorelines in the days ahead

Temperatures will warm up nicely across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin in the days ahead with slightly cooler temperatures expected around the shores.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Winds back off Wednesday and with the combination of mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures it will end up being a fairly pleasant day across the Northland. Tonight stays cool with overnight lows in the 30s for part of the area. The shorelines will stay chilly with a breeze coming off the lake Thursday while the rest of the area will end up finishing Thursday on a really nice note. Starting Friday and lasting into the weekend a few waves of energy in the upper atmosphere will swing through the region leading to a few chances of showers and potentially a few rumbles as well. Temperatures should be a mix of 50s and 60s for Duluth next week with another couple chances of showers along the way.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Warm spring days are not as warm as warm summer days
May 02, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Blustery again Tuesday
May 02, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: What makes grass turn green in spring?
May 01, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Prep baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Bombers erupt for 17 runs in win over Carlton-Wrenshall
May 02, 2023 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
high school girls play softball
Prep
Prep softball: Hermantown’s Natalie Vitek stymies Proctor
May 02, 2023 09:27 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
high school athletic complex
Local
Eight further names suggested for Public School Stadium
May 02, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Six congressmen in suits listen as a table of three witnesses speak on stage.
Local
Stauber hosts mining congressional hearing in Mountain Iron
May 02, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien