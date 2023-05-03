Cooler near the shorelines in the days ahead
Temperatures will warm up nicely across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin in the days ahead with slightly cooler temperatures expected around the shores.
Winds back off Wednesday and with the combination of mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures it will end up being a fairly pleasant day across the Northland. Tonight stays cool with overnight lows in the 30s for part of the area. The shorelines will stay chilly with a breeze coming off the lake Thursday while the rest of the area will end up finishing Thursday on a really nice note. Starting Friday and lasting into the weekend a few waves of energy in the upper atmosphere will swing through the region leading to a few chances of showers and potentially a few rumbles as well. Temperatures should be a mix of 50s and 60s for Duluth next week with another couple chances of showers along the way.
