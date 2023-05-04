Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Cooler for the shorelines Thursday

A breeze will be coming off the big water keeping the shorelines cool while others end up with a pleasant early May day.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Winds look to be rather gusty out of the east Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the 40s to some lower 50s along the shorelines. Expect 60s for others. We start to cloud up Friday with more cloud cover over the weekend. I'm seeing a chance of showers develop throughout the day on Saturday and into Saturday night. More showers look possible Sunday as well. Our weather pattern will turn to one featuring on and off chances of precipitation next week. Most days won't be a wash out, but may feature a few scattered showers around the Northland while a day or two may end up being wetter. We'll be able to narrow down all these quick moving waves of energy in the upper atmosphere as we inch closer to next week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
