Cooler for the shorelines Thursday

Winds look to be rather gusty out of the east Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the 40s to some lower 50s along the shorelines. Expect 60s for others. We start to cloud up Friday with more cloud cover over the weekend. I'm seeing a chance of showers develop throughout the day on Saturday and into Saturday night. More showers look possible Sunday as well. Our weather pattern will turn to one featuring on and off chances of precipitation next week. Most days won't be a wash out, but may feature a few scattered showers around the Northland while a day or two may end up being wetter. We'll be able to narrow down all these quick moving waves of energy in the upper atmosphere as we inch closer to next week.